A14 partially blocked at Copdock near Ipswich

The A14 westbound carriageway was partially blocked this morning after a crash near the Copdock Interchange.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called to an incident near the turn off for the A12 just at 7.12am.

Police confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash but there were no injuries.

Recovery vehicles arrived at 8.13am to clear the road.

The crash caused two miles of congestion for drivers heading towards Bury St Edmunds or looking to join the A12.