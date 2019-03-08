Long delays remain on A14 after broken down lorry cleared

Long delays remain on the A14 after a broken down lorry which was blocking one lane was cleared by police.

The HGV initially broke down before 6am today on the inside lane of the westbound carriageway in between junction 55 at Copdock and junction 54 at Sproughton.

Attempts to restart the lorry failed and so the police closed the lane while they waited for recovery.

The closure has caused traffic problems along the road as commuters begin their drive to work.

Queues are currently backing up on the westbound from the lane closure to Copdock and officers are asking the drivers avoid the area if possible while the incident is dealt with or leave extra time for delays.

There are also delays at the Copdock Interchange roundabout was well as the A12 as the consequence of the lane closure.