Traffic slow after two lorries collide on A14

A lorry has broken down on the offslip from the A14 to the Copdock roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two lorries were involved in a collision on the A14 on Saturday morning at the Copdock Interchange.

Officers were called to the off slip at J55 of the A14 eastbound shortly before 8am on Saturday following the collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there had been no injuries at the scene.

Traffic remains slow in the area.

Recovery vehicles have now arrived at the scene and officers expect it to clear shortly.