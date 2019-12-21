E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry driver charged with causing A14 Copdock bridge crash

21 December, 2019 - 06:00
A lorry overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

A lorry overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Archant

A lorry driver has been charged with careless driving following a crash which closed a major Ipswich junction for an entire weekend.

Petru-ionut Lungu, 33, of St Martins Green, Trimley St Martin, was due to appear before magistrates on Friday morning but the hearing was adjourned until January 7 due to flooding at the court.

Lungu has been charged with driving a MAN lorry without due care and attention by entering the Copdock Interchange roundabout at speed.

Police were called to a lorry hanging off a bridge over the A14 at about 5pm on Friday, June 7.

The incident caused traffic chaos, as well as damage to the lorry, crash barrier and vehicles on the road below, where debris had fallen.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Ipswich Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The bridge reopened, following installation of a temporary crash barrier, the following Monday morning.

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lorry driver charged with causing A14 Copdock bridge crash

A lorry overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Importance of Chambers and the Sears wildcard option as Town head to fortress Fratton Park

Luke Chambers (left) has missed eight of Ipswich Town's last 10 games with a neck/back problem. Photo: Steve Waller

Last minute Christmas shopping? Here are five brilliant gift ideas from Suffolk’s independent shops

Where will you be doing your last-minute Christmas shopping? Why not try these independent shops in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lifeguard charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with child

Crown Pools in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

In pictures: Heavy rain leads to a day of flooding in Suffolk and Essex

Alice Rutland standing in the flooded road in Coddenham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists