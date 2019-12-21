Lorry driver charged with causing A14 Copdock bridge crash

A lorry overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER Archant

A lorry driver has been charged with careless driving following a crash which closed a major Ipswich junction for an entire weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Petru-ionut Lungu, 33, of St Martins Green, Trimley St Martin, was due to appear before magistrates on Friday morning but the hearing was adjourned until January 7 due to flooding at the court.

Lungu has been charged with driving a MAN lorry without due care and attention by entering the Copdock Interchange roundabout at speed.

Police were called to a lorry hanging off a bridge over the A14 at about 5pm on Friday, June 7.

The incident caused traffic chaos, as well as damage to the lorry, crash barrier and vehicles on the road below, where debris had fallen.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Ipswich Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The bridge reopened, following installation of a temporary crash barrier, the following Monday morning.