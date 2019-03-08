Lane closed on A14 after three car collision

One lane of the A14 eastbound is closed this evening after a three vehicle collision on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The collision is believed to have happened shortly before 7pm this evening and is affecting traffic between the Copdock and Wherstead interchanges.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that three vehicles were involved in the incident and that oil had ended up in one of the lanes.

As a result lane two of the road was closed with highways asked to attend the scene.

Recovery for the vehicles involved in the collision has been arranged but traffic remains slow.