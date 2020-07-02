E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police on scene of A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 16:09 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 02 July 2020

Police remain at the scene of a crash between a Citroen C4 and a Peugeot 206 on the Dock Spur Roundabout Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police remain at the scene of a crash between a Citroen C4 and a Peugeot 206 on the Dock Spur Roundabout Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police are currently at the scene of a crash between two cars on the A14 Dock Spur Roundabout.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash, between a Citroen C4 and Peugeot 206, shortly before 3.30pm.

The crash happened near to the traffic lights on the westbound carriageway.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said no one has suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.

All lanes remain open.

