Police on scene of A14 crash
PUBLISHED: 16:09 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 02 July 2020
Police are currently at the scene of a crash between two cars on the A14 Dock Spur Roundabout.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash, between a Citroen C4 and Peugeot 206, shortly before 3.30pm.
The crash happened near to the traffic lights on the westbound carriageway.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said no one has suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.
All lanes remain open.
