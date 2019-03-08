Car strikes tree in A14 'hit and run' near Orwell Bridge

A car collided with a tree near the Orwell Bridge on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car collided with a tree just off the Orwell Bridge in what police say was a fail to stop accident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash, which also involved a red lorry, happened at 7.15pm on the A14 westbound near junction 56 on Monday, July 29.

A car is said to have travelled "some distance" through undergrowth after the collision, before hitting a tree.

Three passengers, including a child, were inside the grey SEAT car at the time of the crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the lorry failed to stop following the collision.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are now investigating the crash. Those with information that may help their inquiry should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 403 of July 29.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.