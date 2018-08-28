Rain

Huge tailbacks on A14 after multi-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 09:20 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 16 January 2019

Tailbacks on the A14 westbound Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tailbacks on the A14 westbound Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Motorists on the A14 westbound are stuck in delays of more than 40 minutes after a crash involving several vehicles.

Traffic is stretching down to the Copdock Interchange Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDTraffic is stretching down to the Copdock Interchange Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk Police were called to the A14 shortly after 8.15am this morning after reports of a three-vehicle collision on the road.

The crash occurred between junction 52 for Claydon and junction 51 for Needham Market, causing mass tailbacks.

One lane of the westbound carriageway was shut from 8.30am as the vehicles were blocking part of the road.

The closure caused slow traffic on the eastbound section side as well as severe delays of up to 55 minutes on the A14 westbound between junction 55 for the Copdock Interchange and junction 51 for Needham Market.

Traffic was crawling along at around 5mph at Needham, according to the AA.

Eastbound traffic is easing between junction 51 and junction 52, with average speeds of 20mph.

Police were able to move the vehicles shorty after 9.05 before recovery arrived at 9.35am.

Suffolk Constabulary say the road is now clear but traffic delays remain.

