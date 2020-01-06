E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police name A14 crash victim

PUBLISHED: 16:41 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 06 January 2020

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorist who died in a crash on the A14 in Sproughton, near Ipswich, has been named as 22-year-old Andrew Warne from Leiston.

Mr Warne died at the scene of the crash at 11.10pm on Saturday, January 4 on the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

The incident involved a single vehicle, a grey Audi A5, which left the carriageway and collided with a grass bank.

Suffolk police said today Mr Warne had been identified by his family, pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings.

Anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting CAD number SC-05012020-357.

