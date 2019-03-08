Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Broken down lorry on Copdock slip road causing long delays

PUBLISHED: 08:02 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 20 June 2019

Lorry blocking A14 slip road after breaking down. Picture: NSRAPT

Lorry blocking A14 slip road after breaking down. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A broken down lorry is causing long delays after coming to a halt on the slip road to the Copdock roundabout.

Police officers have been forced to close the inside lane of the slip road leading from the westbound carriageway up to the interchange while the HGV is dealt with.

The lorry broke down shortly after 7.30am.

Recovery for the lorry is being organised but drivers are being told to expect long delays as traffic builds during rush hour.

Officers at the scene are advising commuters to avoid the area if at all possible or give extra time for their journey. The blockage is also causing delays on the northbound carriage way of the A12.

Queues are forming back to junction 32B at Capel St Mary.

