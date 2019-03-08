E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Long delays on A14 as car crashes into central reservation

PUBLISHED: 18:17 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 21 August 2019

A crash on the A14 eastbound at Nacton has cause long delays. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A crash on the A14 eastbound at Nacton has cause long delays. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A single car crash on the A14 near Nacton on the eastbound carriageway is causing long delays.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 5pm today and arrived to find one vehicle across the second lane of the road.

The car had hit the central reservation causing "significant damage" to around 10 metres of the barriers.

You may also want to watch:

A rolling road block was put in place and the car was moved off the road.

Suffolk Highways has been made aware and repairs will need to be made to the barrier.

There are now serious delays on the road from just after junction 57 at Nacton back to junction 55 at Copdock.

No-one was seriously hurt in the incident which involved a silver Ford Ka.

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Everything you need to know about Suffolk’s Maui Waui Festival 2019

Night time at Maui Waui Festival which offers a unique blend of music, circus and cabaret Photo: Jerry Tye

Long delays on A14 as car crashes into central reservation

A crash on the A14 eastbound at Nacton has cause long delays. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Can you help find this missing Suffolk man?

Kemal Mustafa, 70, is missing from his home in Lindsey, near Hadleigh. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists