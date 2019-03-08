Long delays on A14 as car crashes into central reservation

A single car crash on the A14 near Nacton on the eastbound carriageway is causing long delays.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 5pm today and arrived to find one vehicle across the second lane of the road.

The car had hit the central reservation causing "significant damage" to around 10 metres of the barriers.

A rolling road block was put in place and the car was moved off the road.

Suffolk Highways has been made aware and repairs will need to be made to the barrier.

There are now serious delays on the road from just after junction 57 at Nacton back to junction 55 at Copdock.

No-one was seriously hurt in the incident which involved a silver Ford Ka.