Delays on Orwell Bridge following two vehicle crash

There are delays on the Orwell Bridge this morning following a crash Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A two vehicle collision on the A14 is causing rush hour delays on the Orwell Bridge.

Officers were called to reports of the collision on the A14 eastbound between the Orwell Bridge and the Shell Garage.

They received a call about the crash, which is believed to be minor, just after 8.20am.

One lane is believed to be blocked due to the collision and the AA route map is showing congestion.