Delays remain on A14 following broken down lorry at Copdock

PUBLISHED: 15:31 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 18 September 2019

Traffic is building on the A14 at junction 55 after a Volvo lorry broke down on the Copdock interchange Picture: ARCHANT

A broken down Volvo lorry had caused delays along the A14 westbound at the Copdock interchange.

The lorry was blocking the middle lane of the slip road onto the interchange, although traffic is understood to be passing slowly.

Police were on scene assisting recovery crews as they took around 30 minutes to remove the lorry from the road.

Traffic maps show queues building up as far back as junction 56 at Wherstead, while other exits at the Copdock interchange roundabout are showing minor delays.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called shortly after 2.35pm to reports of a broken down heavy goods vehicle at the Copdock interchange.

"Recovery crews arrived at the scene at 3.15pm."

