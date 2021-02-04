Sleepless nights for residents on A14 diversion 'highway to hell'

Video

Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2021

Houses on Sproughton high street are shaking from the impact of lorries driving past on the A14 diversion, having ignored instructions to use the contraflow system instead.

Simon Elmer has lived in the village for over 20 years and says since the resurfacing works began in January, HGVs and lorries have been using the quicker diversion route through Sproughton instead of the 24/7 contraflow system.

"Our house physically shakes when lorries drive past," he said. "It goes on all night and we just can't sleep because the noise is absolutely horrendous.

"Highways England have undoubtedly sought to minimise the impact, but this situation is just untenable.

"Vehicles are speeding between the sets of traffic lights and that's on top of the major increase in traffic."

Councillor for the area, Christopher Hudson, is concerned the village is yet again being used as a diversion route for roadworks, despite the same concerns being raised time and again by residents.

He said: "This route is quickly becoming a highway to hell for people living in Sproughton.

"I am very concerned at the danger, pollution and unnecessary blight placed on my constituents by these diversions through rural villages and inappropriate roads."

The roadworks have caused gridlock traffic on the A14 and edge of Ipswich for the past few weeks, much of it HGV traffic bound for ports in Felixstowe and Harwich.

The A14 has been completely closed for a couple of nights to switch contraflow systems but has been open 24/7 outside of that.

Highways England project manager Karl Brooks said the company appreciates that living near roadworks is not easy, and that they are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

"We are doing everything we can to encourage drivers to stick to the A14 where the contraflow is in place to allow these essential surface repairs to take place and not rat run through local villages," he said.

“Any diversion routes used during this work have been agreed with Suffolk County Council and Suffolk police in advance and are clearly signposted.

"We are grateful for people’s patience while we deliver this important maintenance work."