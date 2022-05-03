Firefighters tackle blaze seen by drivers on A14 near Ipswich camp site

Suffolk firefighters are currently tackling an open fire near an Ipswich camp site - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently tackling an open fire near a camp site in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze near West Meadows just after 11am today.

A spokesman for the fire service said it received a call from a member of the public who could see the fire from the A14.

He also confirmed that the fire was not on the camp site but land behind it.

Officers were also called to the incident but a Suffolk police spokesman said that they were stood down pretty quickly.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations are currently in attendance.







