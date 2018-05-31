E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 eastbound closed near Claydon following crash between two cars

PUBLISHED: 07:37 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 10 April 2020

Police closed a stretch of the A14 following a crash between two cars Picture: MATTHEW USHER

A stretch of the A14 has been closed since the early hours of Friday morning following a serious collision.

Two cars collided near junction 52 for Claydon, on the eastbound carriageway, at about 1.55am, said police.

The road was closed from junction 51 for Needham Market to junction 52 for Claydon.

The details of casualties resulting from the collision have yet to be confirmed.

Highways England said contractors would be assisting Suffolk police with clearing debris from the wreckage caused by the crash.

Diverted traffic should exit junction 51 and travel through Barham and Claydon to rejoin the road at junction 52.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning.

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

'Wonderful father' dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

'He was the epitome of kindness' – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'We couldn't say goodbye' – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

'Calm before the storm' at our hospitals as NHS staff prepare for coronavirus peak

Nick Hulme, chief executive of Colchester and Ipswich hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT/PA WIRE

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

‘Calm before the storm’ at our hospitals as NHS staff prepare for coronavirus peak

Nick Hulme, chief executive of Colchester and Ipswich hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT/PA WIRE

