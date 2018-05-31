Breaking

A14 eastbound closed near Claydon following crash between two cars

Police closed a stretch of the A14 following a crash between two cars Picture: MATTHEW USHER © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

A stretch of the A14 has been closed since the early hours of Friday morning following a serious collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two cars collided near junction 52 for Claydon, on the eastbound carriageway, at about 1.55am, said police.

The road was closed from junction 51 for Needham Market to junction 52 for Claydon.

The details of casualties resulting from the collision have yet to be confirmed.

Highways England said contractors would be assisting Suffolk police with clearing debris from the wreckage caused by the crash.

Diverted traffic should exit junction 51 and travel through Barham and Claydon to rejoin the road at junction 52.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning.