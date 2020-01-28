Footbridge over A14 shut after lorry collision

A footbridge over the A14 in Felixstowe has been closed after being struck by a lorry Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A footbridge over the A14 in Felixstowe has been closed by police after being struck by a lorry.

The collision happened around 10.20am today, after a lorry struck the bridge between the port and Dock Spur Roundabout.

The bridge is said to have sustained damage, with pipes hanging off the sides - although a spokesman for Suffolk police said the bridge is structurally intact and the road remains open.

Police have since taped off both sides of the bridge until officials from Highways England announce it is safe to use.

The lorry is now parked in a nearby lay-by awaiting recovery.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.