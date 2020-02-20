E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man stepped out of moving car on A14, police say

PUBLISHED: 13:30 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 20 February 2020

The incident happened at 12.05am on the A14 in Felixstowe near the roundabout with Walton Avenue. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man had to be taken to hospital for head injuries in the early hours after reportedly stepping out of a moving car on the A14.

The incident, involvig a Peugeot 307 and a man aged in his 40s, happened on Friday, February 14 at around 12.05am on the A14 by the roundabout in Walton Avenue, Felixstowe.

The man sustained head inuries and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving prior to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed it or have captured any dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 1 of February 14.

