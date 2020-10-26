Two months of A14 night closures planned for Ipswich as Brexit transition period ends

A14 roadworks are planned by Highways England between Claydon and Copdock in the New Year. Picture: ARCHANT

Two months of roadworks have been organised for the A14 near Ipswich in the new year – starting just four days after the Brexit transition period ends when port queues are expected to be at their worst.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said Ipswich's economy could not be subjected to significant disruption. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said Ipswich's economy could not be subjected to significant disruption. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Highways England has confirmed two months of night closures between 8pm and 6am will begin from January 4 for the stretch of dual carriageway between the Claydon and Copdock junctions (52 and 55), with 50mph daytime speed restrictions.

But questions have been raised over the timing of the work when Britain’s transition period for leaving the European Union ends on December 31, and queues are anticipated at the country’s ports as additional checks take place.

The A14 is a key route for freight heading to and from the Port of Felixstowe, and while diversions are planned to run along the B1113, London Road and the A12, there are expectations that traffic will also divert through Ipswich itself.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said: “We would always encourage Highways England or the county council if they are undertaking roadworks to do it at a period where it’s doing the least disruption.

It is not yet clear if Suffolk will get any lorry parks to accommodate additional freight queues at ports once the Brexit transition period ends. Picture: ARCHANT It is not yet clear if Suffolk will get any lorry parks to accommodate additional freight queues at ports once the Brexit transition period ends. Picture: ARCHANT

“Overnight and during the school holiday period is clearly when you would like those to be undertaken, and when Highways England are proposing to do this work would normally be the ideal time.

You may also want to watch:

“However, this issue around the transition period there means there is a huge amount of uncertainty and I would have thought these proposals would need to be deferred until after the situation was clearer.”

Mr Ellesmere added that further disruption to the economy could not be justified when Covid-19 had already caused so much damage to businesses.

Suffolk county councillor Christopher Hudson has called for an urgent meeting with Highways England. Picture: SIMON LEE/SCC Suffolk county councillor Christopher Hudson has called for an urgent meeting with Highways England. Picture: SIMON LEE/SCC

It is not yet clear if Suffolk is to get a lorry park to provide space for lorries to queue if delays become severe.

According to Highways England, the work is for carriageway repairs, drainage clearance, replacement road markings and work on studs.

Christopher Hudson, county councillor for Sproughton said: “I support Sproughton’s demands to be consulted urgently on this matter so we know exactly what stress Sproughton will be facing in the new year.

“I have written urgently today to call for a meeting with Highways England – we don’t want Sproughton high street to be the road to hell.”

It is understood to be part of a wider scheme by Highways England on concrete roads in East Anglia, although details for that have not yet been published.

A Suffolk Highways spokeswoman said: “These works are very much in the early stages of planning, however we are talking to Highways England about the impact these works will have on our local roads in Suffolk and will ensure detailed communications are issued well in advance of the works taking place.”