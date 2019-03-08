E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Large animal on the loose on A14

PUBLISHED: 19:15 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:15 18 October 2019

A large animal has been spotted on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A large animal has been spotted on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Drivers are being warned that a large animal has been spotted on the A14 heading westbound.

Suffolk police received the call shortly before 7pm after reports of what is believed to be a large animal on the loose on the A14.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We received a call that a large animal was seen somewhere on the A14 westbound."

It is not yet clear where on the A14 the animal was spotted, but drivers are urged to take caution.

Three other incidents have occurred on the A14 this evening with drivers reporting "chaos" on the Orwell Bridge.

Read more: Heavy traffic on Orwell Bridge after motorbike breaks down

Read more: Orwell Bridge traffic chaos after police incident and ANOTHER breakdown

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge traffic chaos after police incident and ANOTHER breakdown

There has been traffic chaos on the Orwell Bridge tonight following a series of incidents Picture: ARCHANT

Heavy traffic on Orwell Bridge after motorbike breaks down

There is heavy traffic on the A14 Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

Sandy Martin tackles Ipswich Conservatives on housing

Sandy Martin raised Ipswich council's housing problems in the House of Commons. Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE

Large animal on the loose on A14

A large animal has been spotted on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘We feel 100% let down’ - mum speaks of battle for support for autistic son

Signs of autism in older children can include finding it hard to make friends or preferring to be on their own and not seeming to understand what others are thinking or feeling Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists