Large animal on the loose on A14

A large animal has been spotted on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Drivers are being warned that a large animal has been spotted on the A14 heading westbound.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police received the call shortly before 7pm after reports of what is believed to be a large animal on the loose on the A14.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "We received a call that a large animal was seen somewhere on the A14 westbound."

It is not yet clear where on the A14 the animal was spotted, but drivers are urged to take caution.

Three other incidents have occurred on the A14 this evening with drivers reporting "chaos" on the Orwell Bridge.

Read more: Heavy traffic on Orwell Bridge after motorbike breaks down

Read more: Orwell Bridge traffic chaos after police incident and ANOTHER breakdown