E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry park next to A14 could create traffic danger, claim villagers

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 April 2020

Villagers say when the lorries leave Operation Stack at the Levington junction onto the A14, police have to impose a rolling roadblock because of the danger from the slow-moving HGVs Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Villagers say when the lorries leave Operation Stack at the Levington junction onto the A14, police have to impose a rolling roadblock because of the danger from the slow-moving HGVs Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Archant

Villagers have branded plans for a large new lorry park close to the A14 as “inappropriate, detrimental and dangerous”.

Operation Stack at old Felixstowe Road at Levington Picture: ALEX FAIRFULLOperation Stack at old Felixstowe Road at Levington Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

They are trying to persuade planners not to give consent for the project on the old Felixstowe Road at Stratton Hall, Levington, because it would ruin the countryside and they fear it could create extra hazards at the Levington junction onto the dual carriageway.

But logistics firm Prologic, which wants to build the 82-space lorry park, says there has only been one slight accident at the A14 junction and one one-vehicle crash at Stratton Hall Drift-Felixstowe Road in the past five years.

It says there will be an average of 170 HGV movements per week day – the majority between 4am and 7am and 4pm and 7pm.

Prologic said: “By restricting HGV traffic to the short length of Felixstowe Road between the Levington A14 junction and the site ingress/egress, potential for non-negligible impacts on Felixstowe Road be will controlled. Potential impacts will be negligible in the context of the A14.”

You may also want to watch:

However, Levington and Stratton Hall Parish Council is deeply concerned.

It says the plan is “inappropriate, detrimental and dangerous”. It claims the A14 Levington junction is “very dangerous” for use by slow moving vehicles and fears some trucks will use Felixstowe Road from Seven Hills or the single-track linkroad between the village and Trimley.

The council says when Operation Stack – where lorries park up on Felixstowe Road when the Port of Felixstowe is closed in high winds – ends, police impose a rolling road block to allow HGVs to use the junction because they are so slow.

It also fears there will be noise and light pollution for residents living near the site.

Parish councillor Andrew Abram, who lives near the site, said: “I believe this inappropriate application would be a disaster to the Levington and Stratton Hall community, a disaster to this piece our countryside, situated as is on the edge of the AONB, and would also be counterproductive to keeping Ipswich and Felixstowe from coalescing into one urban sprawl.”

Highways England has said a fuill assessment needs to be carried out, and Kirton and Falkenham Parish Council has also objected.

Basic facilities for drivers will also be provided at the development with the construction of a cabin housing showers and a kitchenette.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s sad to end like this’ – Popular Ipswich pub announces shock closure

The Black Horse Pub in Ipswich is set to close its doors. Picture: ARCHANT

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s sad to end like this’ – Popular Ipswich pub announces shock closure

The Black Horse Pub in Ipswich is set to close its doors. Picture: ARCHANT

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Former nurse’s warning after loss of mother following coronavirus battle

Rosalita Selby died aged 75 after contracting coronavirus. Picture: MARIA SMALLWOOD

Lorry park next to A14 could create traffic danger, claim villagers

Villagers say when the lorries leave Operation Stack at the Levington junction onto the A14, police have to impose a rolling roadblock because of the danger from the slow-moving HGVs Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

New assistant chief constable on crime, public confidence and victim support

New assistant chief constable Rob Jones Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Dramatic footage of police forcing disqualified driver to stop on A12

Akeem Long was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Four more die at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after contracting coronavirus

ESNEFT has reported four new deaths at the two hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24