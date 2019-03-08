Copdock lorry back on its wheels as recovery continues

Recovery underway at Copdock interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT Archant

The overturned lorry causing traffic chaos is back on its wheels as recovery work continues at the Copdock Interchange.

Back on its wheels pic.twitter.com/8WHs5VLG0L — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 7, 2019

Recovery arrived at the scene at around 9pm today.

The lorry had overturned earlier in the evening during rush hour.

Earlier, a police spokesman warned of long delays as several cranes arrived at the roundabout to clear the wreckage.

Traffic is still moving in the area, with traffic headed eastbound towards Felixstowe on the A14 using the roundabout as a slip road to avoid driving under the bridge.

Further disruption is expected as fans leave Portman Road following Sir Rod Stewart's concert.

The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It is not clear yet when work will start on repairing the bridge's damaged barriers and when the roundabout will fully re-open to drivers.