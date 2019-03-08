Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Copdock lorry back on its wheels as recovery continues

PUBLISHED: 22:42 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:49 07 June 2019

Recovery underway at Copdock interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Recovery underway at Copdock interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

The overturned lorry causing traffic chaos is back on its wheels as recovery work continues at the Copdock Interchange.

Recovery arrived at the scene at around 9pm today.

The lorry had overturned earlier in the evening during rush hour.

Earlier, a police spokesman warned of long delays as several cranes arrived at the roundabout to clear the wreckage.

Traffic is still moving in the area, with traffic headed eastbound towards Felixstowe on the A14 using the roundabout as a slip road to avoid driving under the bridge.

Further disruption is expected as fans leave Portman Road following Sir Rod Stewart's concert.

The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It is not clear yet when work will start on repairing the bridge's damaged barriers and when the roundabout will fully re-open to drivers.

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Review: Rain can’t dampen spirits as Sir Rod returns to rock Portman Road

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after Kesgrave crash

Foxhall Road and Bell Lane are closed by Suffolk police after a crash that saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital for life-threatening injuries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Broomhill restoration set to start next year – could it be open early in 2021?

New architect's impression of the proposed Broomhill restoration. Picture: KLH Architects

Copdock lorry back on its wheels as recovery continues

Recovery underway at Copdock interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Community heroes celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Access Community Trust chief executive Emma Ratzer was made an MBE for services to the Suffolk community Picture: JULIAN CLAXTON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists