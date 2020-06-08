Thieves steal anti-bacterial wipes in A14 lay-by lorry raid

Thieves have stolen six pallets of anti-bacterial wipes after raiding a lorry parked at the side of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Six pallets of anti-bacterial wipes have been stolen after thieves raided a parked lorry on the side of the A14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group of unknown people swarmed the lorry at the side of the westbound A14 near Beacon Hill Services, between the hours of 2am and 3am Friday, June 5.

The lorry driver had parked his vehicle in a lay-by when the group began banging on his cab, demanding he remained inside.

Offenders then slashed the back curtain of the 40ft trailer and offloaded around six pallets of green anti-bacterial wipes before fleeing the scene with the stolen goods.

Suffolk Constabulary is now asking anyone with any information which could aid the force in its inquiry – including dash cam footage – to contact Stowmarket Police on 101, quoting 37/30942/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their website.