Delays near Orwell Bridge after van breaks down

A van has broken down on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There have been reports of delays on the Orwell Bridge this afternoon after a van broke down in a live lane.

Police were called to the broken down vehicle, a van with a trailer, on the A14 eastbound shortly before 3.10pm.

The vehicle had broken down in a live lane and needed a tire changing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that they were on the scene at the recovery services would be arriving imminently.