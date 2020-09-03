Delays near Orwell Bridge after van breaks down
PUBLISHED: 15:41 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 03 September 2020
There have been reports of delays on the Orwell Bridge this afternoon after a van broke down in a live lane.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called to the broken down vehicle, a van with a trailer, on the A14 eastbound shortly before 3.10pm.
The vehicle had broken down in a live lane and needed a tire changing.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that they were on the scene at the recovery services would be arriving imminently.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.