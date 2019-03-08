Breaking

Body found and Orwell Bridge closed in one direction after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

The Orwell Bridge is closed in one direction this morning as police investigate a car crash and a man’s body found at the bottom of the bridge.

Traffic is being diverted from the Orwell Bridge A14 to the Nacton Interchange in Ipswich while Suffolk police investigate a collision between a car and lorry and a body found near the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK Traffic is being diverted from the Orwell Bridge A14 to the Nacton Interchange in Ipswich while Suffolk police investigate a collision between a car and lorry and a body found near the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

The eastbound carriageway of the bridge was closed by Suffolk Constabulary after reports of a collision between a stationary car and a lorry at about 4.30am this morning, April 12.

No one was injured in the crash but the body of a man was later found at the foot of the bridge.

Police investigating the circumstances around the incident are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

The Felixstowe-bound stretch of the bridge is expected to be closed for the morning commute and drivers are being warned to avoid the area.

The closure is in place between junction 58 and junction 59, with police and diversions present to direct people off to the slip road at the Nacton interchange.

The westbound carriageway remains open.