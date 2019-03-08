Body found and Orwell Bridge closed in one direction after accident
PUBLISHED: 06:47 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:56 12 April 2019
TRAFFIC CAMERA UK
The Orwell Bridge is closed in one direction this morning as police investigate a car crash and a man’s body found at the bottom of the bridge.
The eastbound carriageway of the bridge was closed by Suffolk Constabulary after reports of a collision between a stationary car and a lorry at about 4.30am this morning, April 12.
No one was injured in the crash but the body of a man was later found at the foot of the bridge.
Police investigating the circumstances around the incident are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.
The Felixstowe-bound stretch of the bridge is expected to be closed for the morning commute and drivers are being warned to avoid the area.
The closure is in place between junction 58 and junction 59, with police and diversions present to direct people off to the slip road at the Nacton interchange.
The westbound carriageway remains open.
Comments have been disabled on this article.