A14: Orwell Bridge to be closed over next few nights

PUBLISHED: 16:17 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 20 November 2019

Both carrigeways of the Orwell Bridge will be closed for repair works over the next few nights Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Parts of the A14 - including both carriageways of the Orwell Bridge - are to be closed over the next few nights as Highways England carry out planned repair works.

Junctions 56 to 58 westbound, including all slip roads, will be closed from 8pm to 6am over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

The eastbound carriageway, between junctions 55 and 57, will also close during this period over Thursday night - meaning the bridge will be completely shut.

Meanwhile, a long stretch of the A14 near Newmarket will be closed on Wednesday night for construction work.

Junctions 31A to 37 westbound, including all slip roads, will be affected.

At the weekend, the A14 will also be closed westbound between junctions 37 and 43, including all slip roads.

These closures will be in effect from 8pm to 6am over both Saturday and Sunday nights.

