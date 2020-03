Collision between a car and lorry on A14 near Orwell Bridge

A lorry and a car collided near the Orwell Bridge Picture: SIMON PARKER

A car and a lorry collided on the A14 on Thursday morning close to the Orwell Bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the A14 eastbound shortly after 10am after reports that a car and a lorry had collided close to the Orwell Bridge.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the two vehicles were now clear of the road and awaiting recovery.

No-one was injured as a result of the collision.