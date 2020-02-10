Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Experts are predicting Storm Ciara windspeeds to hit 50mph later today, with Highways England saying it will continue to monitor conditions closely.

Currently, the bridge closes when cross-winds top 50mph, causing traffic chaos on the A14 and in central Ipswich.

The bridge had already closed for more than 18 hours yesterday (Sunday, February 10), after Storm Ciara brought gusts of up to 70mph in parts of the county.

Now, Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell has said winds will continue to hit the county in the late afternoon and early evening as a weather front moves in from the west.

Mr Bell said: "Wind gusts have been measuring around 40-50mph across the county which could reach the 50mph mark through the evening.

"There will be similar measures throughout the night and into tomorrow.

"There is also a chance of sleet in parts of the county between 5pm and 7pm."

Highways England has confirmed it is monitoring gusts throughout the day alongside the Met Office, and will consider closures if speeds breach the 50mph limit.