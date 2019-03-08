Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic after it was closed for almost four hours this morning while police investigated a crash and the discovery of a body.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were initially called to the bridge at around 4.30am today, Friday, April 12, to reports of a crash between a stationary car and a lorry.

A man’s body was later discovered near the bridge.

The eastbound A14 over the bridge was closed to traffic as officers carried out investigations.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road fully reopened at around 9.15am.