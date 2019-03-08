Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body
PUBLISHED: 10:14 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 12 April 2019
The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic after it was closed for almost four hours this morning while police investigated a crash and the discovery of a body.
Officers were initially called to the bridge at around 4.30am today, Friday, April 12, to reports of a crash between a stationary car and a lorry.
A man’s body was later discovered near the bridge.
The eastbound A14 over the bridge was closed to traffic as officers carried out investigations.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road fully reopened at around 9.15am.
