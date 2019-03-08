Tractor driver accused of causing death of Orwell Bridge fatal crash victim

A motorist has appeared in court accused of causing the death of death of another driver in a collision on the Orwell Bridge.

Christopher Duerden has been charged with causing death of a 67-year-old man by dangerous driving on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Wherstead and Nacton.

The 25-year-old, of Bridge Street, Bungay, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Tuesday.

He entered no plea to the 'indictable only' offence, which can only be dealt with in front of a judge at the crown court.

Duerden is accused of causing the death of Michael Rayner by driving a JCB Fastrac dangerously on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Mr Rayner, known as Mick, was killed when he and his van were involved in a collision with an agricultural vehicle

Police were called shortly before 7am to the A14 Orwell Bridge at Nacton.

Mr Rayner, from Ford End, near Dunmow, died at the scene.

The family issued a tribute to him, saying: "Mick Rayner was and shall always remain such a much loved member of the family.

"A devoted husband, father and grandfather to a family that adored him.

"Mick had a love of travel; a real fondness of Cornwall, where many family holidays will now hold such treasured memories.

"Mick was a hardworking man, who loved his family and enjoyed time spent working on his garden.

"Mick will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and worked with him in Suffolk and Essex.

"The family would like to thank the emergency services and especially the family liaison officer."

A passenger in the Nissan Cabstar van driven by Mr Rayner was not injured in the collision.

The Orwell Bridge was closed for nearly eight hours as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The road reopened just after 2.50pm.

The closure, between junctions 55 and 57, led to serious road problems in Ipswich.

At the time, police said: "A Nissan Cabstar van had stopped on the carriageway, and the driver was out of the vehicle, when both he and the van were struck by a large agricultural vehicle."

Duerden was released on unconditional bail until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on August 27.