Heavy traffic on Orwell Bridge after lorry breaks down

PUBLISHED: 09:56 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 27 February 2020

Traffic is heavy on the Orwell Bridge after a lorry broke down near Wherstead Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic is heavy on the Orwell Bridge after a lorry broke down near Wherstead.

Police were called at 8.30am to reports of a broken down lorry on the westbound carriageway near junction 56 for Wherstead.

Lane one of two has been closed after the bridge while police await recovery of the vehicle.

Traffic is currently stretching back to the Seven Hills Roundabout.

