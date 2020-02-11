E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge stays OPEN as Suffolk set for another day of strong winds

PUBLISHED: 05:29 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 05:29 11 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

ALEX BLAGONA

There are "no planned closures" of the Orwell Bridge as windy weather batters Suffolk for a third day - but road workers say they are continuing to monitor wind speeds.

Gusts of up to 50mph are forecasted on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, with a temporary break from the wind predicted on Wednesday.

As Suffolk felt the full force of Storm Ciara on Sunday, the bridge was closed for more than 18 hours as winds in some places reached as high as 70mph.

The closure threshold for the bridge, for safety reasons, is 50mph.

Wind speeds are predicted to be around 40mph and 50mph today (Tuesday) as the county feels the after effects of Storm Ciara.

However in Tweets this morning, Highways England - which manages the bridge - said: "We are continuing to monitor speeds, at the moment there are no planned closures for the #OrwellBridge."

At around 5pm, Highways England said the bridge was "still open".

Zoe Johnson, forecaster at Weatherquest, said last night: "Tuesday will be much of the same as Monday.

"Wind speeds will be similar on Tuesday as they were on Monday. "It will be a blustery day again.

"There could be gusts of between 40-50mph across the region but in exposed coastal areas it could well reach over 50mph."

