Orwell Bridge could REOPEN by midnight - will it close Monday and Tuesday?

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB capelman

Highways England is planning to reopen the Orwell Bridge by midnight tonight, as the wind speeds have reduced enough for it to be safe.

Bosses say they will be monitoring the wind speeds and will let motorists know about any future closures.

They have also provided an update on what is due to happen on Monday and Tuesday, when gusts are expected to be between 40mph and 50mph.

It is unlikely the bridge will need to be closed on Monday or Tuesday, they said.

They tweeted: "#A14 Orwell Bridge - We will be looking to open the bridge before midnight tonight (9th Feb). The windspeeds have reduced enough.

"We will be monitoring the windspeeds and advise of any future closures.

"#A14 Orwell Bridge - Monday and Tuesdays wind is forecasted to come from the direction threshold set at the higher limit, so it is unlikely it will need to be closed, but as always please do drive carefully and we will update you if closures are required."

