E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Orwell Bridge blocked after tyre blow out on potato harvester

PUBLISHED: 12:15 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 09 August 2020

A lane of the Orwell Bridge has been blocked by a broken down potato harvester Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A lane of the Orwell Bridge has been blocked by a broken down potato harvester Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Traffic is building on the A14 after a potato harvester ground to halt on the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich when a trye burst.

You may also want to watch:

One lane of the route over the River Orwell is blocked and Suffolk police are at the scene, having been called just before 11.30am.

The eastbound carriageway, heading towards Felixstowe, was closed by police shortly after officers arrived and recovery for the potato harvester has been called.

Traffic is building along the A14 back to Wherstead, according to the AA traffic map. Traffic alonjg the A137 Wherstead Road into Ipswich is also heavy as drivers try to avoid the bridge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for 24 WEEKS of overnight closures

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for 24 WEEKS of overnight closures

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Norwood linked to move, Marcus’ meetings at Town and Jackson’s contract impasse - our most-read Town stories of the week

Clockwise, from top left, Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and the new EFL salary cap all featured in our most read stories of the week. Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge blocked after tyre blow out on potato harvester

A lane of the Orwell Bridge has been blocked by a broken down potato harvester Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Where are the Covid-19 mobile testing centres this week?

Mobile coronavirus testing centres will visit several smaller rural communities to make sure everyone that needs a test can get one Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Take a look inside this medieval house for sale near the Suffolk coast

York's Tenement, in Yoxford, is a Tudor house with medieval origins Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

Ipswich Town eyeing striker Graham, with Sunderland also keen

Ipswich Town have shown interest in ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham. Photo: PA