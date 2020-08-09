Orwell Bridge blocked after tyre blow out on potato harvester
PUBLISHED: 12:15 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 09 August 2020
Charlotte Bond
Traffic is building on the A14 after a potato harvester ground to halt on the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich when a trye burst.
You may also want to watch:
One lane of the route over the River Orwell is blocked and Suffolk police are at the scene, having been called just before 11.30am.
The eastbound carriageway, heading towards Felixstowe, was closed by police shortly after officers arrived and recovery for the potato harvester has been called.
Traffic is building along the A14 back to Wherstead, according to the AA traffic map. Traffic alonjg the A137 Wherstead Road into Ipswich is also heavy as drivers try to avoid the bridge.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.