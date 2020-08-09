Orwell Bridge blocked after tyre blow out on potato harvester

A lane of the Orwell Bridge has been blocked by a broken down potato harvester Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Traffic is building on the A14 after a potato harvester ground to halt on the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich when a trye burst.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

One lane of the route over the River Orwell is blocked and Suffolk police are at the scene, having been called just before 11.30am.

The eastbound carriageway, heading towards Felixstowe, was closed by police shortly after officers arrived and recovery for the potato harvester has been called.

Traffic is building along the A14 back to Wherstead, according to the AA traffic map. Traffic alonjg the A137 Wherstead Road into Ipswich is also heavy as drivers try to avoid the bridge.