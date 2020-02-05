E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Lane closed over Orwell Bridge after three vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 18:13 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 05 February 2020

There are long delays over the Orwell Bridge after two cars and a HGV crashed on the A14 blocking one lane. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

A crash between two cars and a lorry has closed one lane on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge.

Police were initially called to reports of a three vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway on the A14 shortly before 5.30pm today.

They responded to find the two cars and a HGV had collided near to junction 56 at Wherstead and were blocking the outside lane of the A14.

Cars are now queueing back to junction 58 at Nacton. There are also traffic problems on the eastbound carriageway with cars queueing from the Orwell Bridge to junction 56.

Three fire crews have been called to the scene, one from Ipswich East and one from Princes Street.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

The lane remains closed while officers deal with the incident.

In a separate incident, a lorry is having its tyre changed on the inside lane of the A14 at junction 53.

The blockage is causing long delays with cars queueing back to junction 55 at Copdock.

