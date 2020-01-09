Breaking

Crash closes lane of A14 causing traffic chaos on Orwell Bridge

Traffic is building on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the A14. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

A lane of the A14 is closed due to a collision between two vehicles just prior to the Orwell Bridge.

Police were called to reports of the two-vehicle crash just after 4.30pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Lane two of the A14 is closed heading westbound due to a collision.

"There are no injuries and recovery is currently on route to the scene."

The collision involved two vehicles between junction 57 at Nacton Interchange and junction 56 at Wherstead Interchange.

According to the AA map there is congestion back to junction 58 at Seven Hills.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "Please be aware there are long delays on approach to this incident.

"Average journey times are 40 minutes longer than normal for this time of day, with over 3 and a half miles of congestion on approach. Allow extra time for your journey this evening."