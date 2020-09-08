E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Delays on Orwell Bridge following suspected broken down vehicle

PUBLISHED: 17:21 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 08 September 2020

Police are at the scene of an incident on the Orwell Bridge along the A14 in Ipswich. Picture: HELEN KIM DAVEY

HELEN KIM DAVEY

There are delays on the A14 around the Orwell Bridge this evening after a vehicle was suspected to have lost a wheel.

Police were called to the A14 eastbound at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it wasn’t clear exactly what was happening but that it appeared that a vehicle had lost a wheel from its trailer, possibly requiring the vehicle to be recovered.

Drivers reported seeing long queues building on the bridge and the surrounding area.

