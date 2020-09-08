Delays on Orwell Bridge following suspected broken down vehicle
PUBLISHED: 17:21 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 08 September 2020
HELEN KIM DAVEY
There are delays on the A14 around the Orwell Bridge this evening after a vehicle was suspected to have lost a wheel.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called to the A14 eastbound at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said it wasn’t clear exactly what was happening but that it appeared that a vehicle had lost a wheel from its trailer, possibly requiring the vehicle to be recovered.
Drivers reported seeing long queues building on the bridge and the surrounding area.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.