Delays expected on A14 near Orwell Bridge as lane closed due to lorry blowout

Suffolk police have closed one lane of the A14 near the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

One lane of the A14 is closed near the Orwell Bridge at Ipswich after a lorry's tyre blew out on the westbound carriageway.

It happened earlier this evening between Wherstead and Copdock, near to junctions 55 and 56.

The outside lane of the dual carriageway is currently closed by Suffolk police.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers are on scene and will keep the outside lane closed until the vehicle is recovered.

The AA has warned drivers to expect delays, with their traffic map showing heavy traffic as far as Nacton Village and reporting delays of up to 16 minutes.