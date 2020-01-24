Brazen thieves steal thousands of pounds of goods in A14 lorry raids

Raiders stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from two lorries parked near the Orwell Bridge.

Suffolk Constabulary said officers were called to a lorry park, adjacent to the Shell garage on the westbound carriageway of the A14 outside of Ipswich, on Thursday morning after receiving reports of theft.

Officers arrived to discover one lorry had been slashed open, with ten pallets of electrical equipment taken from inside.

Police believe four males got out of a black BMW at 1.40am before stealing the goods and loading them into a white van.

The second theft happened in a layby on the A14, on the eastbound carriageway between the junctions for Whitehouse and Sproughton.

The lorry driver parked up at around 7.20pm on Wednesday night and woke up at around 8.10am the next day to discover seven pallets, mostly comprising angling equipment, had been stolen from his vehicle.

Anyone who may have seen a black BMW and white van travelling in convoy on the A14, or recorded dashcam footage, over Wednesday night is urged to contact the South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference 4617/20.