Orwell Bridge ‘may’ close this afternoon as wind speeds hit 55mph

PUBLISHED: 11:47 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 16 March 2019

Suffolk police temporarily closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 this evening following concerns for a man's safety. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police temporarily closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 this evening following concerns for a man's safety. Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England have warned that the Orwell Bridge may close this afternoon, as wind speeds increase across Suffolk.

A ‘yellow’ Met Office weather warning is still in place across much of Suffolk for high winds, and locally gusts could reach up to 55mph.

A closure of the bridge could cause chaos with Ipswich Town preparing to host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road at 3pm.

The highways agency, who closed the bridge on Wednesday when Storm Gareth brought strong winds to East Anglia, have said that they are monitoring wind speeds and that any decision on a closure will be made depending on speed recordings from weather stations of the bridge and from Met Office readings.

The blustery conditions will calm later on in the day and into the evening.

Adam Dury, forecaster for East Anglian based Weatherquest, said: “At the moment we are seeing gusts of between 40-45mph however later on this afternoon they will reach 50mph.

“In some localised areas wind speeds could even reach 55mph.

“Today will be a dry day across Suffolk with a lot of cloud around and the odd period of sunshine.

“The blustery conditions will calm into the evening and a band of rain will pass through the county bringing some quite heavy rain.”

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

