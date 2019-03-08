Orwell Bridge ‘may’ close this afternoon as wind speeds hit 55mph

Suffolk police temporarily closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 this evening following concerns for a man's safety. Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England have warned that the Orwell Bridge may close this afternoon, as wind speeds increase across Suffolk.

A ‘yellow’ Met Office weather warning is still in place across much of Suffolk for high winds, and locally gusts could reach up to 55mph.

A closure of the bridge could cause chaos with Ipswich Town preparing to host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road at 3pm.

The highways agency, who closed the bridge on Wednesday when Storm Gareth brought strong winds to East Anglia, have said that they are monitoring wind speeds and that any decision on a closure will be made depending on speed recordings from weather stations of the bridge and from Met Office readings.

The blustery conditions will calm later on in the day and into the evening.

Adam Dury, forecaster for East Anglian based Weatherquest, said: “At the moment we are seeing gusts of between 40-45mph however later on this afternoon they will reach 50mph.

“In some localised areas wind speeds could even reach 55mph.

“Today will be a dry day across Suffolk with a lot of cloud around and the odd period of sunshine.

“The blustery conditions will calm into the evening and a band of rain will pass through the county bringing some quite heavy rain.”