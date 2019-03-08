E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge traffic chaos after police incident and ANOTHER breakdown

PUBLISHED: 19:06 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:06 18 October 2019

There has been traffic chaos on the Orwell Bridge tonight following a series of incidents Picture: ARCHANT

There has been traffic chaos on the Orwell Bridge tonight following a series of incidents Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two further incidents have been reported on the Orwell Bridge tonight, after a motorbike broke down during rush hour earlier today.

Police were called following concerns for a man's safety at around 6.10pm, which caused officers to close the road for a short time, but a spokeswoman said this incident has now been dealt with.

Then, half an hour later at 6.39pm, police were called to the bridge again to reports that a lorry had broken down on the eastbound carriageway.

Officers said they were on their way to deal with this third incident, so the impact on traffic is not yet clear.

The two incidents follow a motorcycle breakdown earlier this afternoon which caused heavy traffic to come to a standstill.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

