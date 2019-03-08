Orwell Bridge traffic chaos after police incident and ANOTHER breakdown
PUBLISHED: 19:06 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:06 18 October 2019
Two further incidents have been reported on the Orwell Bridge tonight, after a motorbike broke down during rush hour earlier today.
Police were called following concerns for a man's safety at around 6.10pm, which caused officers to close the road for a short time, but a spokeswoman said this incident has now been dealt with.
Then, half an hour later at 6.39pm, police were called to the bridge again to reports that a lorry had broken down on the eastbound carriageway.
Officers said they were on their way to deal with this third incident, so the impact on traffic is not yet clear.
The two incidents follow a motorcycle breakdown earlier this afternoon which caused heavy traffic to come to a standstill.
