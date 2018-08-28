Sunshine and Showers

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

PUBLISHED: 06:17 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:03 07 February 2019

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Archant

Strong winds have hit Suffolk overnight but Highways England have confirmed that the Orwell Bridge remains open so far this morning.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until later on this morning with further warnings in place for Friday and Saturday.

It was confirmed shortly before 5.30am that Highways had liased with Suffolk police over the bridge and that the decision had been made not to shut the bridge.

A tweet from Highways England read: “#A14 #OrwellBridge nr #Ipswich is open to all traffic. After liaison with ⁦‪@SuffolkPolice there’s no plan to close it based on current detected wind speeds, wind direction & forecast.

“Please monitor this account - if plans change we’ll tweet.

“Be aware it is still windy out there.”

Further afield The QEII bridge is closed due to the wind speeds. Traffic southbound is being diverted via one of the tunnels.

Highways England are warning of long delays in both directions as they wait for the wind speed to drop.

A number of power cuts have been reported across Suffolk and Essex. Including a cut to over 300 homes in and around the Clare area and a further 137 in nearby Toppesfield and Great Yeldham.

The Orwell Bridge remains open this morning Picture: ARCHANTThe Orwell Bridge remains open this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Further cuts have affected Polstead and parts of Hadleigh.

Apart from the wind forecasters are predicting a cloudy day with some spells of sunshine as the day goes on.

The top temperature will be around 9C.

Overnight the cloud will thicken with rain spreading eastwards and winds becoming stronger.

Friday is set to be windy once more with the Met Office predicting coastal gales and rain on the cards.

