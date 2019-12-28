E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

PUBLISHED: 13:31 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 28 December 2019

The Orwell Bridge in Suffolk was briefly closed while police dealt with an incident Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident saw both carriageways closed.

Police had received calls reporting concern for the safety of a person seen on the bridge shortly before 1pm Saturday, December 28.

Both carriageways were closed by rolling road block while police dealt with an incident.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed both carriageways have now re-opened and the person is now in the care of police officers.

Traffic maps show residual congestion in the area.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

