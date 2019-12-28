Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident
PUBLISHED: 13:31 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 28 December 2019
The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident saw both carriageways closed.
Police had received calls reporting concern for the safety of a person seen on the bridge shortly before 1pm Saturday, December 28.
Both carriageways were closed by rolling road block while police dealt with an incident.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed both carriageways have now re-opened and the person is now in the care of police officers.
Traffic maps show residual congestion in the area.
Comments have been disabled on this article.