Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge in Suffolk was briefly closed while police dealt with an incident Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident saw both carriageways closed.

Police had received calls reporting concern for the safety of a person seen on the bridge shortly before 1pm Saturday, December 28.

Both carriageways were closed by rolling road block while police dealt with an incident.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed both carriageways have now re-opened and the person is now in the care of police officers.

Traffic maps show residual congestion in the area.