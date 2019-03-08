Video

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic having been closed since before this morning’s rush hour - causing havoc on the roads in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff from Highways England visited the bridge this afternoon to conduct tests to see if wind speeds had reduced enough to reopen the road.

They are now in the process of reopening the road in both directions and the first vehicles are now making the crossing

Highways England took to Twitter this morning at around 7am to announce the closure due to the ‘very strong winds’ from Storm Gareth.

Today’s bridge closure has caused chaos on the roads, with traffic which would normally take the bridge diverting through Ipswich, putting a strain on the town’s road network.

Storm Gareth, affecting much of the UK, is expected to last until Friday.

Stay with us for travel updates as Storm Gareth winds continue to cause disruption.