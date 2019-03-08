Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

PUBLISHED: 15:54 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 13 March 2019

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic having been closed since before this morning’s rush hour - causing havoc on the roads in Ipswich.

Staff from Highways England visited the bridge this afternoon to conduct tests to see if wind speeds had reduced enough to reopen the road.

They are now in the process of reopening the road in both directions and the first vehicles are now making the crossing

Highways England took to Twitter this morning at around 7am to announce the closure due to the ‘very strong winds’ from Storm Gareth.

Today’s bridge closure has caused chaos on the roads, with traffic which would normally take the bridge diverting through Ipswich, putting a strain on the town’s road network.

Storm Gareth, affecting much of the UK, is expected to last until Friday.

Stay with us for travel updates as Storm Gareth winds continue to cause disruption.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

What can be done over Orwell Bridge closures and how likely are these measures?

Grafton Way is one of the Ipswich roads to be congested when the Orwell Bridge closes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists