Video

Watch dramatic end to drink-driver's journey along A14

Officers used tactical contact to stop Algis Adomavicius re-entering the road after he ignored indications to pull over Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

Police have released alarming footage of a drink-driver ignoring requests to pull over before being brought to a halt with tactical contact on an A14 slip road.

Algis Adomavicius was forcibly removed from the car before being arrested and found to have 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

The 61-year-old's erratic journey was ended when police rammed into his Mercedes E270 on a slip road off the A14 at Ipswich after he ignored flashing blue lights and sirens indicating for him to pull into the Shell garage near the Orwell Bridge.

Adomavicius, of Kitchener Road, Ipswich, was banned from driving for 25 months, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and fined £200 at Suffolk Magistrates' Court last Tuesday.

In interview, he admitted sharing a bottle of brandy with friends in Felixstowe before driving home.

He claimed not to have seen nor heard the police vehicle, but agreed his level of intoxication had impaired his judgement.

Adomavicius pleaded guilty at court to drink-driving and failing to stop when required.