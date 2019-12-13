E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch dramatic end to drink-driver's journey along A14

PUBLISHED: 15:56 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 13 December 2019

Officers used tactical contact to stop Algis Adomavicius re-entering the road after he ignored indications to pull over Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officers used tactical contact to stop Algis Adomavicius re-entering the road after he ignored indications to pull over Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Police have released alarming footage of a drink-driver ignoring requests to pull over before being brought to a halt with tactical contact on an A14 slip road.

Algis Adomavicius was forcibly removed from the car before being arrested and found to have 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

The 61-year-old's erratic journey was ended when police rammed into his Mercedes E270 on a slip road off the A14 at Ipswich after he ignored flashing blue lights and sirens indicating for him to pull into the Shell garage near the Orwell Bridge.

Adomavicius, of Kitchener Road, Ipswich, was banned from driving for 25 months, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and fined £200 at Suffolk Magistrates' Court last Tuesday.

In interview, he admitted sharing a bottle of brandy with friends in Felixstowe before driving home.

He claimed not to have seen nor heard the police vehicle, but agreed his level of intoxication had impaired his judgement.

Adomavicius pleaded guilty at court to drink-driving and failing to stop when required.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch dramatic end to drink-driver’s journey along A14

Officers used tactical contact to stop Algis Adomavicius re-entering the road after he ignored indications to pull over Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Policeman condemns ‘cold and calculating’ teenage rapist

The court heard that Young followed the victim home from Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Warning over unknown ingredients and risk to health of synthetic drugs

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Who is Tom Hunt, the new Ipswich MP?

Tom Hunt secured a comfortable majority in the Ipswich constituency Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A14 partially blocked at Copdock near Ipswich

The crash has caused miles of tailbacks on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists