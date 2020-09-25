E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite strong winds

PUBLISHED: 18:08 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 25 September 2020

The Orwell Bridge will not be closing today, Highways England has confirmed, despite high winds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge will not be closing today, Highways England has confirmed, despite high winds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Highways England has confirmed the Orwell Bridge will not close, despite the high winds and torrential rain.

The agency has been monitoring the bridge for most of the day, as the winds were predicted to be at their strongest - around 50mph - between 2pm and 7pm.

MORE: High risk of Orwell Bridge closure as strong winds batter Suffolk

However, after several hours of close calls Highways England declared the bridge will not be closing today.

The threshold for closures is 50mph and drivers have still been warned to pay attention on the roads to stay safe.

Fallen trees have blocked roads across Suffolk, including the A12 by Bredfield and the A14 by Trimley.

MORE: A12 and other Suffolk roads blocked by fallen trees

Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite strong winds

