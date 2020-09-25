Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite strong winds

The Orwell Bridge will not be closing today, Highways England has confirmed, despite high winds. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Highways England has confirmed the Orwell Bridge will not close, despite the high winds and torrential rain.

The agency has been monitoring the bridge for most of the day, as the winds were predicted to be at their strongest - around 50mph - between 2pm and 7pm.

However, after several hours of close calls Highways England declared the bridge will not be closing today.

The threshold for closures is 50mph and drivers have still been warned to pay attention on the roads to stay safe.

Fallen trees have blocked roads across Suffolk, including the A12 by Bredfield and the A14 by Trimley.

