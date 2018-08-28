Breaking News

Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

The Orwell Bridge has now partly reopened after a lorry overturned on the A14, causing major traffic problems.

Traffic trapped within the closure is being u-turned and being released via J57 under instruction of @NSRAPT officers. pic.twitter.com/B3wTVKUfvg — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) December 5, 2018

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a lorry overturned and blocking both lanes of the eastbound carriageway of the A14, just after junction 57 at Nacton, near Ipswich, at 12.36pm.

The bridge was temporarily closed so that officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) could arrange to allow cars stuck on the eastbound carriageway to leave the gridlock.

Paramedics are also attending the scene but the condition of the lorry driver is not yet known.

According to Suffolk Highways, the eastbound carriageway is expected to be closed until at least 5pm.

The lorry is fully obstructing both lanes of the road. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND The lorry is fully obstructing both lanes of the road. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England Tweeted: “Traffic trapped within the closure is being u-turned and being released via junction 57 under instruction of officers.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 12.38pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A14 in Nacton.

“We sent one ambulance, which is currently on the scene.”

This is a breaking story, visit out website for the latest information.