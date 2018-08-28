Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Orwell Bridge unlikely to close as 40mph gusts hit A14

PUBLISHED: 08:57 21 December 2018

The bridge over the river Orwell will not close Picture: SU ANDERSON

The bridge over the river Orwell will not close Picture: SU ANDERSON

Despite reports of high winds today the Orwell Bridge on the A14 near Ipswich is not expected to close.

Highways England have said they will not be shutting the Orwell Bridge today, despite reports from weather experts that gusts of wind could reach speeds of 35mph to 40mph.

The bridge can close during high winds over fears that high-sided vehicles will be caught and flip.

According to procedures for the Orwell Bridge set out by the authority, the bridge will only close if winds hitting traffic head on reach 60mph.

Cross winds need to reach 50mph for the bridge, on the A14, to shut.

The bridge was closed for several hours earlier this month after a lorry crash on the A14.

And in late November high cross winds closed the bridge – causing huge delays and heavy traffic in Ipswich town centre.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 100mph police chase through Benwick is disqualified. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire.

Five years and five months jail for the March man who was a van driver by day but by night joined and worked with Neo-Nazi sympathisers

Nathan Pryke of March (left) who admitted membership of banned neo-Nazi group National Action. He was jailed for five years and five months. The other images are part of those released by police showing other group members, also convicted and jailed. Picture: WEST MIDLANDS POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge unlikely to close as 40mph gusts hit A14

The bridge over the river Orwell will not close Picture: SU ANDERSON

Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT

Big interview: Dean Gerken on competing with Bialkowski, life under Lambert and Town’s relegation battle

Dean Gerken has started 10 of Ipswich Town's 23 games this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Does Ipswich have too many shops? High street report claim rejected

Terry Baxter welcomed Sir John Timpson's report. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Ipswich stabbing victim died of ‘single wound to abdomen’

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists