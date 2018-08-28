Video

Orwell Bridge unlikely to close as 40mph gusts hit A14

The bridge over the river Orwell will not close Picture: SU ANDERSON

Despite reports of high winds today the Orwell Bridge on the A14 near Ipswich is not expected to close.

Highways England have said they will not be shutting the Orwell Bridge today, despite reports from weather experts that gusts of wind could reach speeds of 35mph to 40mph.

The bridge can close during high winds over fears that high-sided vehicles will be caught and flip.

According to procedures for the Orwell Bridge set out by the authority, the bridge will only close if winds hitting traffic head on reach 60mph.

Cross winds need to reach 50mph for the bridge, on the A14, to shut.

The bridge was closed for several hours earlier this month after a lorry crash on the A14.

And in late November high cross winds closed the bridge – causing huge delays and heavy traffic in Ipswich town centre.