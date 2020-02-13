Delays over Orwell Bridge following collision on A14

There are long delays on the A14 westbound this evening after an accident involving a car towing a trailer.

Police were called to junction of the A137 and the A14, between the Wherstead Interchange and Copdock, at 5.35pm following the accident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the accident involved 4x4 car and its trailer.

There are no injuries at the scene and police are working to arrange recovery for the vehicle.

Drivers reported long delays in the area with queues stretching back over the Orwell Bridge.