E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Delays over Orwell Bridge following collision on A14

PUBLISHED: 18:12 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 13 February 2020

The incident is causing huge tailbacks over the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident is causing huge tailbacks over the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

There are long delays on the A14 westbound this evening after an accident involving a car towing a trailer.

Police were called to junction of the A137 and the A14, between the Wherstead Interchange and Copdock, at 5.35pm following the accident.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the accident involved 4x4 car and its trailer.

There are no injuries at the scene and police are working to arrange recovery for the vehicle.

Drivers reported long delays in the area with queues stretching back over the Orwell Bridge.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has set up 'Coronavirus pods' for precautionary measures. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Why your water has gone brown, orange or yellow

Yellow water came out of taps previously in Kesgrave in December 2019. Picture: DAN DRAKE

Child injured in collision with car

The crash happened about 8.45am in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays over Orwell Bridge following collision on A14

The incident is causing huge tailbacks over the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three storms that rattled Suffolk

This was one lucky escape for householder Mildred Lockie when a tree fell in Beatrice Avenue, Felixstowe, during the St Jude storm of 2013 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24