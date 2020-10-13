E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 partially blocked by broken down vehicle

PUBLISHED: 06:18 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:39 13 October 2020

The A14 between the Copdock interchange and Wherstead is partially blocked by a broken down HGV (stock image). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 is partially blocked near the Copdock interchange after a vehicle broke down early this morning.

The HGV has broken down in lane one of the A14 eastbound, between junction 55 at Copdock and 56 at Wherstead.

Traffic is building back towards Copdock and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are heading to the scene.

Drivers have been advised by police to approach with caution.

